Route 4 reopens in Farmington after a van hit a pole

A van struck a utility pole in Farmington and closed a busy road in time for the morning commute.
Police said it happened along Route 4.
It reopened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
The closure was at Knollwood Road.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
