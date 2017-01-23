Route 4 reopens in Farmington after a van hit a pole

A van struck a pole on Route 4 in Farmington early Monday morning, according to police. (WFSB photo)

A van struck a utility pole in Farmington and closed a busy road in time for the morning commute.

Police said it happened along Route 4.

It reopened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

The closure was at Knollwood Road.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.