Bills aim to keep CT a 'pro-choice' state, protect women's healthcare rights

Thousands rallied for women's rights at the state capitol on Saturday. (WFSB photo)

A package of bills aimed at maintaining Connecticut's status as a pro-choice state and protect women's healthcare rights was introduced at the state capitol on Monday.

A number of Democratic lawmakers hosted a news conference in Hartford to introduce the package, which includes five proposed bills.

Sen. Mae Flexer, along with Reps. Christine Conley, Liz Linehan, Kelly Luxenberg, Cristin McCarthy Vahey, Robyn Porter and Caroline Simmons were on hand. Sen. Richard Blumenthal was also there.

The announcement comes following massive rallies over the weekend that were organized by women in response to the Trump administration.

"No matter what happens in Washington, Connecticut will be in the forefront of protecting a women's right to choice her own health care," said Sen. Mae Flexer.

On Saturday, thousands of people marched in Hartford and across the country.

"We all were marching together for women," Flexer said, adding that she marched in Washington DC on Saturday. "I stand firm against any attempts to limit choice," she said.

Many see President Donald Trump and the republican’s plan to get rid of affordable health care as a real threat.

The bills they are proposing would strengthen a women's right to choose, continue to make contraception free, and require insurance to cover preventative care, as well as breast pumps and support for breastfeeding mothers.

"I feel confident in saying we will not allow any anti-choice, anti-women’s bills to be voted on and passed in the senate,” said State Senator Bob Duff.

In addition to keeping Connecticut pro-choice, the bills look to commit the state to protecting a variety of women's health rights.

Connecticut has a strong record of protecting women's health care issues.

Several GOP lawmakers support that.

"There are certain personal issues where the government should not be involved. It is not the government's business,” said State Rep. Gail Lavielle.

Many women in CT will be paying close attention to what happens in Washington, and a big concern is if affordable health care is thrown out what will replace it.

