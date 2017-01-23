Connecticut among the worst states to retire

Connecticut is one of the worst states in which to retire, according to a new study.

The personal finance website WalletHub released its 2017's Best and Worst Sates to Retire study on Monday.

In it, Connecticut was the fourth worst state to retire.

WalletHub put its affordability rank at 49, its quality of life rank at 13 and its health care rank at 15.

The three worst states were Rhode Island, Alaska and the District of Columbia.

According to the site, 31 percent of all nonretired adults have no retirement savings or pension because many simply can not afford to contribute to any type of plan.

WalletHub that was the reason why it conducted its analysis of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The analysis involved 31 key metrics, including adjusted living costs, weather and quality of public hospitals.

The top three best states to retire included Florida, Wyoming and South Dakota.

