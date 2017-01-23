Injuries reported in Brookfield crash that involved state police cruiser

A Connecticut State Police cruiser was involved in a crash on Route 7 in Brookfield on Monday morning.

The two-car crash was reported on the northbound side of Route 7 around 8:30 a.m.

State police said the injuries suffered in the crash were "minor" in nature.

Route 7 was closed near exit 12, according to the Department of Transportation. The road has since reopened.

State police said the trooper involved was helping a broken down vehicle when the crash happened.

A driver traveling in the left lane ended up hitting a car that was broken down on the left side of the highway.

Police used this incident as an opportunity to remind drivers of Connecticut's Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move over a lane for police and other emergency vehicles that are pulled over to the side of the highway.

#MoveOverCT

Cruiser struck rte 7 nb x12 while helping a broken down veh. Minor injury to trooper & other op.

Photo credit: Joe T. Ribeiro pic.twitter.com/zVgTg7Ghw2 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 23, 2017

To check traffic in that area, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.