Man found hiding in West Hartford backyards

Police in West Hartford said they arrested a man for hanging around in people's backyards and even trying to enter a home.

Cody Farley, 19, was charged with interfering with an officer and third-degree criminal trespass.

Police said they were first sent to Randal Avenue early Monday morning.

Someone complained that he saw a light from a cell phone outside of his backdoor.

An hour later, a woman called police because she heard her sliding back door on Knollwood Road open and close.

State police used a K9 to search and they tracked Farely to Vine Hill Road and a tree behind which he was hiding.

They said he fled through backyards.

The K9 eventually caught him by the leg.

Police said they had three active warrants out for his arrest.

In addition to the other charges, police said he was charged with two violations of probation and failure to appear.

He was held on bonds of $37,500 surety and $5,000 cash only.

