CT man illegally fires gunshot into air near Rocky Hill restaurant

A Newington man was arrested for firing a gunshot into the air in a restaurant parking lot in Rocky Hill on Saturday night.

Police charged 34-year-old Joseph R. Weeks with unlawful discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace.

The arrest of Weeks comes after police said they received a report of a gunshot being fired near the On the Border restaurant off the southbound side of Interstate 91 at exit 24 around 6:10 p.m.

Officers from the Rocky Hill Police Department located a yellow tow truck connected to Weeks.

Weeks was arrested a short time later. He is expected to be arraigned at New Britain Superior Court on Feb. 6 after being released on a $5,000 bond.

