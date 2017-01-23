Unloaded gun found outside school in New Haven

A gun was found on the property on the Roberto Clemente Leadership Academy on Monday. (WFSB)

A firearm was found near a middle school in New Haven on Monday morning.

The gun was found by an employee on the property on the Roberto Clemente Leadership Academy, 360 Columbus Ave., around 7:15 a.m.

Police said the gun was "found unloaded and without its magazine."

Roberto Clemente Leadership Academy was not in session at the time of the discovery and students arrived after the gun was removed from the area.

The firearm was being tested by the New Haven Police Department’s Bureau of Investigation. On Tuesday, officials said it was determined that the gun was inoperable, even if it had been loaded.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.