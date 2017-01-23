AAA: Crashes occur during rain storms than in snow

With heavy rain expected to hit Connecticut on Monday and Tuesday, Research by AAA shows that more crashes occur during downpours than snow storms.

AAA Allied spokesperson Amy Parmenter said on Monday that their research shows that “almost three times as many crashes occur when it’s raining than when it snows.”

“Drivers need to buckle up, slow down and increase following distance to ensure their safety and the safety of everyone with whom they share the road,” Parmenter said in a statement on Monday.

Drivers are being advised to give themselves plenty of extra time on Monday. AAA also advised drivers to use the following safe driving tips:

Turn Around, Don’t Drown! As little as six inches of water can cause you to lose control of your car and potentially stall your engine. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads Turn around; find another way to get to your destination. Pull over to a safe location if needed.

Seek higher ground - If your vehicle stalls or is suddenly caught in rising water, leave it immediately.

Never drive through standing water - Standing water can be deceiving and motorists should avoid it. No matter how shallow it may appear, water may be concealing downed power lines, be deeper than it appears, or have significant force from flooding, etc.

Slow down, brake early and drive with greater caution and alertness - Drivers are more likely to lose control of the vehicle when roads are wet so reduce speed and keep your eyes and mind on the road. Brake early, but not hard, to allow the time needed to slow the car down.

Increase following distance – This is even more important when driving near vans, recreational vehicles and cars pulling trailers that may be adversely affected by the wind.

Use the central lanes - When driving during heavy rain, use center lanes of the road (without straddling the yellow line). Avoid outside lanes where the water collects at curbside.

Know your vehicle - Light cars, vans and other "boxy" vehicles have a tendency to be blown by strong gusts of wind.

Watch for hydroplaning - No car is immune from hydroplaning on wet surfaces, including four-wheel drive vehicles. Even if brakes work under normal conditions that doesn’t mean they will react the same on slippery roads where tires roll with less traction. Also, turn off cruise control as it can cause hydroplaning.

Use your defroster - Keep the air inside your car dry and prevent windows from fogging by using your defroster along with your air conditioner.

Take the nearest exit - If conditions worsen to the point where there is any doubt about your safety, take the nearest exit. Don’t just stop on the shoulder or under a bridge. If your visibility is compromised, other drivers may be struggling too.

The weather was also causing delays and cancellations at Bradley International Airport. There were six departures delays and one cancellation while 13 arrivals were delayed with two cancellations.

