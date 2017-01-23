Police search for home invasion suspect in Preston - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police search for home invasion suspect in Preston

Connecticut State Police are investigating a home invasion in Preston on Monday morning.

Police said a burglary/home invasion occurred on Branch Hill Road around 10:30 a.m. 

The suspect was described as a man between 20 to 30 years old and 5'6". He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a black hat or mask on his face. 

Schools in Preston notified about the home invasion. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or state police at 860-848-6500.  

