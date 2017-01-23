U.S. Sen. Murphy to send letter to President Trump

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy unveiled a letter he plans to send to President Donald Trump.

In his inauguration speech, Trump said his administration would follow two rules, hire American and buy American.

Murphy outlined five executive actions that he said the president can take right now to boost United States and Connecticut manufacturing. He added his five executive actions would fix loopholes in the buy American laws.

Those five executive actions are as following:

Appoint a Buy American government watchdog

Conduct a government-wide audit of purchases to ensure Buy American compliance

Require a “Jobs Impact Assessment” to factor in U.S. job creation when awarding government contracts

Crack down on excessive Buy American waivers

Create BuyAmerican.gov, a centralized government website to increase transparency

“I was heartened by your statement in your inaugural speech that your administration ‘would follow two simple rules: Buy American and Hire American,’” wrote Murphy. “Given your commitment to ensuring that taxpayer dollars buy American-made goods and hire American workers, I urge you to consider the following actions as soon as possible. Business owners and their employees expect that taxpayer dollars will prioritize domestically manufactured goods, and I believe the proposals laid out present an opportunity to fulfill your campaign commitment to do so and to help grow jobs in the United States," Murphy said in a statement on Monday.

Murphy said that the 4,600 manufacturers in Connecticut "account for 10% of the state’s jobs and 96% of the state’s total exports."

