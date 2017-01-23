1 person sent to hospital after car crashes into Canton restaurant

A vehicle crashed into the Crown and Hammer Restaurant in Canton on Monday. (WFSB)

A car crashed into a restaurant in Canton on Monday afternoon.

The Canton Fire Department confirmed that a car crashed into the Crown and Hammer Restaurant, which is a popular place in the Collinsville section of town, on Depot Place around 1 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital after crash, according to police. The extent of their injuries were not released by police.

Crews were on scene investigating the cause of the crash.

