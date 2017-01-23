I-84 east congested in Hartford following a 3-vehicle crash

Interstate 84 eastbound is congested in Hartford because of a three-vehicle crash.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 48 and 52.

The highway was congested for more than a mile, according to the DOT.

The crash was first reported around 1:10 p.m.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

