Police officer injured after crash in West Haven

A police officer was injured after a crash on Monday afternoon in West Haven.

The crash involving a police cruiser and another vehicle was reported near the West Main Street and Platt Avenue intersection around 1:30 p.m.

The unidentified officer was injured, but police did not release the extent of his injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The West Main Street and Platt Avenue intersection reopened around 2 p.m.

