PD: 3 accused in person's drug overdose

Police in Greenwich have arrested three people accused of conspiring to inject another person with heroin.

Earlier this month, police were called to a home on Benders Drive in Greenwich for the report of a possible overdose.

The patient was taken to the hospital and survived.

Police said the investigation revealed that three people conspired to distribute and inject the victim with heroin.

Police arrested 24-year-old Robert Wolterstorff, 21-year-old Daisy Bongiorni and 24-year-old Tyler Bongiorni.

They were all charged with second-degree assault, second-degree conspiracy to commit assault, sale of narcotics, and conspiracy to sell narcotics.

