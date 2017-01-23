CT Dept. of Children and Families seeking less oversight

On Monday, the commissioner of the Department of Children and Families went before lawmakers saying progress has been made.

DCF has been under federal scrutiny since 1991, stemming from the deaths of several children in their care.

They are looking to lessen standards to get rid of oversight completely.

"We wanted to reduce the number of children in care, place more children with relatives or people they know,” said Commissioner Joette Katz. “We wanted to reduce the number of children in a group setting and we wanted to reduce children out of state, and I am happy to say we have made considerable progress in all of these areas."

"We would argue lessening the standards is not a good idea for the state. This is not about the court, this is not about a budget, this is about kids,” said State Senator Len Fasano.

DCF gets about $800 million from the state, and GOP lawmakers said this would remove legislators from decisions regarding DCF.

Only five members on the Appropriations Committee support the plan. It must still go before the house and senate for a full vote.

On Monday, Gov. Dannel Malloy released a statement that said “Federal oversight of the Department of Children and Families has been a blight on Connecticut for over two decades. This settlement agreement has the support of the plaintiffs. It has the support of the federal court. It has the support of the Department of Children and Families. It has the support of the Attorney General. It has the support of Connecticut Voices for Children. It has the support of the Connecticut Community Nonprofit Alliance. While today’s vote is disappointing, we remain hopeful that this settlement will be approved and that Connecticut can continue making progress for its families and children.”

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.