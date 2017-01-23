A stormy Monday night for several reasons!

9:00 PM UPDATE…

It is a very slippery night on the roads in many parts of the state with an accumulation of sleet, even in the Greater Hartford Area. Be very careful! There have been reports of accidents. Temperatures range from 29 degrees in Warren and Washington to 38 degrees in Bridgeport and Groton. The temperature in Hartford is 33 degrees, and the temperature in New Haven is 36 degrees. The accumulation of sleet (and wet snow) will range very very little in Southern Connecticut, up to 1" in the Greater Hartford Area, 1-2" in Northern Connecticut, and 2-5" in the higher elevations of Litchfield County. This is a big update to the discussion below.

On a positive note, the HIGH WIND WARNING has been dropped for Coastal Connecticut. A WIND ADVISORY is now in effect for the entire state. We no longer expect gusts to 60 mph, but gusts to 50 mph are still likely.

Previous Discussion...

A STORMY MONDAY NIGHT…

A number of weather alerts are in effect for the state. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, and Tolland Counties. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the rest of the state. A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for all of Coastal Connecticut.

Weather conditions will get worse this evening and early tonight as a strong nor’easter moves up the coast. The main issues are as follows:

Precipitation

Much of the state will get a good soaking with rain become moderate to heavy at times this evening. There may be some sleet mixed in. However, the higher elevations of Northern Connecticut will get more of an icy mix, which will include sleet, freezing rain, and perhaps even some snow. In these locations there could be a few inches of sleet and snow accumulation. There may be a coating of sleet in the Greater Hartford Area, but Coastal Connecticut will just have rain.

Wind

This nor’easter will produce wind gusts between 35 and 50 mph over interior portions of the state this evening and tonight. However, gusts up to 60 mph are possible at the coast. Winds this strong will likely down tree limbs and branches and perhaps even some power lines. Therefore, scattered power outages are likely.

Coastal Flooding

Localized minor coastal flooding is likely, but widespread coastal flooding is not expected at this time. Tides will run 3-4 feet above astronomical tide levels. High tide this evening will occur at 6:32 in New London, 8:17 in New Haven, and 8:18 in Bridgeport, and 8:21 in Stamford.

TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT…

The storm will continues to move slowly up the coast and the center will pass near or just to the east of Cape Cod tomorrow night. We can expect periods of rain tomorrow and it will be a windy, raw day with highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the middle 40s at the coast. However, the strongest winds will come to an end tomorrow morning. Winds should gust to 40 mph or less tomorrow afternoon.

There will likely be another period of rain tomorrow night then the wet weather will finally come to an end before dawn Wednesday.

This storm is capable of producing a grand total of 1-2” of rain in most of Connecticut, although there could be locally higher amounts. This is great news since Connecticut is still in a moderate to extreme drought. However, the heaviest rain with this storm will fall across Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts, where a FLOOD WATCH has been issued.

WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

Wednesday is looking much better. A ridge of high pressure will move in from the west and the sky will be partly sunny. Temperatures will respond nicely, reaching 50 degrees or higher in parts of the state! Plus, winds will be much lighter. There is a chance for a period of rain late Wednesday night in advance of a cold front. Temperatures will likely stay above freezing.

THURSDAY…

There is a chance for rain Thursday morning, but drier are will likely arrive by afternoon as the cold front moves away to the east of Connecticut. The sky should partially clear in the afternoon and a brisk westerly wind will develop. However, temperatures will still manage to rise well into the 40s.

FRIDAY AND THE LAST WEEKEND OF JANUARY…

Temperatures will trend downward and it will feel more like winter again. Friday will be partly sunny and quite breezy with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A few flurries and snow showers could develop in the afternoon. Otherwise, most of the day will be dry.

Saturday will be seasonally cold with partly sunny skies and perhaps a few snow flurries. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and we’ll still have to deal with a brisk west-northwesterly wind.

Sunday should be a quiet day with partly sunny skies and seasonably cold temperatures. Morning lows will be in the teens and low 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the 30s. We don’t expect any precipitation.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

A storm may move off the East Coast of the United States on Monday. For now, it looks like it will track too far to the south of New England to be a major snow threat. However, the storm is still a week away and things could change. There is no doubt Monday will be cold with lows in the teens and low 20s and highs in the 30s.



Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

