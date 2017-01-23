No students injured after school bus crash in Waterbury

A school bus carrying Waterbury students was involved in crash on Monday. (Jesse Spangenberg)

Fifteen students were on a school bus when it was involved in a crash in Waterbury on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Willow and Pine streets around 3:45 p.m.

There were no injuries reported to police.

Robert Brenker with Waterbury Public Schools called the crash "very minor" and there was "very little damage to the bus and the car."

