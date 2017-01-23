Wife of man killed in crash gets ticketed while at court

While testifying at the sentencing of her husband’s killer, one Connecticut woman said she received a fine for parking.

Kathleen Dziadik is now a single mother. Her son was just turning 3 years old and her daughter was only 9 months old when their lives changed forever.

On Aug. 22, 2015, her husband John was driving on Route 8, going to meet a friend for a movie.

“He ended up getting struck by a wrong way driver,” Dziadik said.

The driver, John Fretts, was drunk, according to police. Since then, the family of three has tried to heal, but it hasn't been easy. Especially when haunting memories of the past were being revisited in court.

But it was all going to come to an end on Jan. 4, which was sentencing day for Fretts. Dziadik said she would come face-to-face with Fretts and read a powerful statement, in hopes of a tougher sentence.

“They have to go their whole lives without their daddy and he just gets a few years and he gets out,” Dziadik said.

The moving monologue nearly put on hold because Dziadik said she struggled to find parking. The lot nearest to the courthouse was full. Dziadik said she started searching the streets and found a spot on church.

“I paid for the maximum and put it on my car,” Dziadik said.

But the proceeding, after what Dziadik called an emotional roller coaster, she ran over the two hours she paid for. When Dziadik went out, she said saw a ticket on her windshield.

“I feel like I would've let my late husband down, if I had to leave or if I had missed it when they called me up,” Dziadik said.

She tried to fight it, filling out an official complaint in hopes of contesting the ticket. The city responded with a letter that said the ticket would stand.

“I feel like I was trying to do something good on behalf of a good person who was taken from us and then I'm made to be the bad guy,” Dziadik said.

With the threat of the fine increasing if this ticket was not paid, Dziadik said she went to Eyewitness News who went to city hall. Within minutes, they connected with Dziadik.

“She basically said, put the ticket in an envelope, write me a letter, sign your name and stick it in the mail,” Dziadik said.

Steering clear of the fine, Dziadik said she can now get back to things that truly matter.

“I can just focus on spending time with my children and raising them to learn as much about their father as I can,” Dziadik said.

The city said they do make exceptions in cases like these. If you are disputing a fine, a call can sometimes be all it takes to get things fixed.

