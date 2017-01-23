High winds cause trees, wires to fall

Monday’s nor'easter is bringing with it some very gusty winds.

A little before 6 p.m., Old Saybrook’s police chief said a downed tree and telephone pole closed lower Ingham Hill Road, near Route 1.

Drivers were being detoured on School House Road.

The storm is bringing heavy rain, high winds and coastal flooding to the state, especially along the shoreline. Higher elevations are expected to see an icy mix.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said with the high winds comes the chance for trees and wires to come down, causing power outages.

DePrest said winds could gust between 35 and 50 mph over the interior portions of the state, but gusts of up to 60 mph are possible at the coast.

Eversource said it will be monitoring the outage situation. To check their outage map, click here.

For United Illuminating, click here.

The winds, along with some the high tide cycles, could contribute to some coastal flooding.

"Tides will run 3-4 feet above astronomical tide levels. High tide this evening will occur at 6:32 in New London, 8:17 in New Haven, and 8:18 in Bridgeport, and 8:21 in Stamford," DePrest said.

Check traffic updates here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.