Route 8 in Naugatuck reopens after tractor trailer crash

A tractor trailer crash has closed part of Route 8 in Naugatuck. (Jill Smolley- Triscritti)

A tractor trailer crash closed Route 8 in Naugatuck for a few hours on Monday night.

At one point, both sides of the highway were closed, between exits 27 and 28.

It appeared a tractor trailer had lost control and veered into the median of the highway.

As of 10 p.m., both sides of the highway had reopened.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

The DOT had reported a load spillage in the area that has since been cleaned up.

