Monday's nor'easter dumps ice on Litchfield hills

The same storm that created wet weather along the shoreline, dumped ice onto the Litchfield hills on Monday.

Slippery spots were easily seen on untreated surfaces Monday night, and despite steady salting from the state and local crews, the roads were a mess.

Icy roads caused car crashes in several areas, like Main Street in Winsted, and white knuckle driving all over the place.

“Just go really slow, take my time and just make sure I get the food delivered...hopefully it's still hot,” said Cheryl Guillot, who is a driver for McGrane’s on the Green in Winsted.

On Monday, Bonnie Matthies was just trying to get home safe, and she knew the roads would be slick, but as a health care worker, she didn’t have a choice.

“I take care of the elderly so I have to be there no matter what the weather is,” Matthies said.

Matthew Brown was also stuck behind the wheel, driving from Rochester to Trumbull for business.

He said he was just hoping everyone would be as cautious as he is.

“Slow and steady, keep your distance and don't brake too hard,” Brown said.

One big positive from the storm is that the worst weather arrived after the evening commute, and despite high winds, there weren’t a lot of downed trees and limbs in the Litchfield area.

