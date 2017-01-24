Showers, sleet lingering overnight lead to better Wednesday

Folks had to shovel some sleet in Bristol on Tuesday. (WFSB photo)

A strong nor'easter brought a mixed bag of precipitation to the state on Tuesday, and it continued to linger over the state Tuesday night.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said there could still be some pockets of sleet, freezing rain and perhaps even some wet snow Tuesday evening. Other places could see just plain rain.

A winter weather advisory remains in place for Litchfield County until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The nor'easter started Monday night, and prompted many school delays and cancellations due to the accumulation of sleet and amount of power outages.

"Litchfield received d 3.5” of sleet and Burlington received 2.5”. Other sleet totals include: Tolland 2.3”, and 2.0” in Farmington, Newington, and Storrs," DePrest said.

High winds also came along with this nor'easter. DePrest said there was a report of a gust to 66 mph in Stonington, and 62 mph in Groton.

Winds knocked down trees and power lines in many towns, especially along the shoreline.

"At one point, nearly 8,000 Eversource customers were left in the dark and power is still being restored," DePrest said.

About 1,800 Eversource customers were without power at around 3 p.m.

A number road closures, including Route 15 south in East Hartford, were reported throughout the morning. Some road closures were still being reported on Tuesday afternoon.

While the nor'easter left behind a mess, DePrest said it brought beneficial water to the state.

Overnight, temperatures will be in the 30s for most of the state.

Wednesday brings much better weather.

Temperatures will be in the 40s, and a northwesterly wind could gust as high as 30 mph.

"The wind will subside by evening and we can expect quiet weather Wednesday night with no weather issues other than a few icy spots developing," DePrest said.

A cold front on Thursday will bring some rain, but it will come to an end by the afternoon.

Friday is partly sunny with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

