Traffic slowed across the state as Nor'easter contributes to crashes

A tractor trailer rolled over on I-395 north in Killingly on Tuesday morning. (QVEC-911 photo)

The nor'easter that began Monday night and lasted into Tuesday made for slippery driving conditions across the state.

WFSB traffic reporter Nicola Nalepa has been keeping tabs on the crashes, but noted that there were too many to continually post to social media accounts.

The Early Warning Weather Tracker has been on the road in the greater Hartford area and reported slushy roads.

In many cases, the best travel lane on the highway has been the center lane, especially on Interstate 91.

Snow and ice have built up along the far right and left lanes as a result of plows attempting to clear the mess.

Exiting the highway could be a challenge.

Drivers can keep up with the reports with the WFSB traffic map here.

Beacon Falls : Route 42 is closed between Skokorat Street and Burton Road because of a downed tree with wires.

: Route 42 is closed between Skokorat Street and Burton Road because of a downed tree with wires. East Granby : Congestion on Route 189 by Route 315 because of a crash.

: Congestion on Route 189 by Route 315 because of a crash. East Hartford : Route 15 southbound was closed by exit 90 because of a jackknifed tractor trailer.

: Route 15 southbound was closed by exit 90 because of a jackknifed tractor trailer. Ellington : Newell Hill Road is closed for a tree and wires down.

: Newell Hill Road is closed for a tree and wires down. Hartford : Interstate 91 northbound before exit 32A, the right lane is closed because of a crash.

: Interstate 91 northbound before exit 32A, the right lane is closed because of a crash. Killingly : A tractor trailer rolled over on Interstate 395 north near exit 43 on early Tuesday morning. The right lane remains closed.

: A tractor trailer rolled over on Interstate 395 north near exit 43 on early Tuesday morning. The right lane remains closed. Lebanon : Route 87 is closed at Burnham Road because of downed trees and wires.

: Route 87 is closed at Burnham Road because of downed trees and wires. Lebanon : Route 214 from Route 117 to Highview Terrace is closed because of downed trees and wires.

: Route 214 from Route 117 to Highview Terrace is closed because of downed trees and wires. Lebanon : Long Cove Road at the Groton town line is down because of downed trees and wires.

: Long Cove Road at the Groton town line is down because of downed trees and wires. Mansfield : Route 44 is closed at Bone Mill Road because of downed wires.

: Route 44 is closed at Bone Mill Road because of downed wires. Middletown : Interstate 91 northbound, a tractor trailer went down an embankment between exits 20 and 21. The right lane is closed.

: Interstate 91 northbound, a tractor trailer went down an embankment between exits 20 and 21. The right lane is closed. Montville : A car struck a tree on Route 85 at Turner Road. Police said to expect a temporary closure.

: A car struck a tree on Route 85 at Turner Road. Police said to expect a temporary closure. New Milford : Route 202 is closed at Connelly Road because of a downed tree and wires.

: Route 202 is closed at Connelly Road because of a downed tree and wires. Newtown : Route 58 near Newtown Turnpike is closed for a crash with trees and wires down.

: Route 58 near Newtown Turnpike is closed for a crash with trees and wires down. Vernon : East Street is closed between East Main Street and Hale Street because of a downed tree and wires.

: East Street is closed between East Main Street and Hale Street because of a downed tree and wires. Waterford : Old Mill Road is closed because of a tree, pole and wires down near Bloomingdale Road.

: Old Mill Road is closed because of a tree, pole and wires down near Bloomingdale Road. Watertown : Gurnseytown Road near Route 132 is closed because of a one-car crash.

: Gurnseytown Road near Route 132 is closed because of a one-car crash. Wethersfield : Traffic was stop and go on I-91 north because of a crash between exits 25 and 26.

: Traffic was stop and go on I-91 north because of a crash between exits 25 and 26. Stafford: Route 19 by Route 319 is closed because of downed wires.

There's no word on injuries in any of the incidents.

For updates on the forecast, click here.

