Downed trees, power lines force school closures along the shoreline

A tree took out three utility poles on Ingham Hill Road in Old Saybrook overnight. (WFSB photo)

People along the shoreline, and elsewhere across the state, found debris littered across roadways and strewn across yards.

It was the result of a wind advisory that brought down tree branches and power lines.

It also forced towns like Westbrook to cancel school.

Generators were heard humming outside many houses in town.

The damage closed about a dozen roads.

"We don't have snow or ice, but we haven't had power since 2:00 or 3:00, I think, in the morning," said Judy Ouellette, a customer without power. "The wind was crazy."

Ouellette lives on West Pond Meadow Road, an area that experienced 40 to 50 mph winds.

Crews in Westbrook said they were busy between 12:30 a.m. and 4 a.m.

"Trees were snapping, wires were down, [there were] heavy, heavy rain [and] wind gusts," said Don Izzo, emergency management director. "Thirties, 40s maybe even 50 [mph]."

Izzo warned homeowners to keep generators away from windows and doors outside and to point the exhaust away from the house.

Elsewhere along the shoreline, minor flooding was also reported along Elm Street in Old Saybrook.

Old Saybrook police said they beefed up patrols overnight.

They said they had to shut down Ingham Hill Road between Post Road and Elm Street.

Extreme wind gusts reached between 45 and 50 mph there as well.

That's what police said brought down a tree onto power lines on Ingham Hill Road.

It took down three utility poles.

Crews said when the wind subsides and conditions improve, they'll be back out to finish repairs.

Surrounding towns like East Lyme, Ledyard and Stonington have all reported minor scattered outages.

Eversource said it expected repairs to be completed by the end of the day, just in time for school to resume on Wednesday.

