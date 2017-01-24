Not done with the nor'easter yet!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

The Wind Advisory is no longer in effect, but it will still be quite breezy this afternoon as gusts could reach 40 mph. The Winter Weather Advisory is only in effect for inland Fairfield and all of Litchfield county until 7pm --- it is this part of the state that has the possibility of seeing more sleet or freezing rain that could lead to slick travel. Elsewhere across CT, expect periods of rain (liquid) and at times for it to be moderately, right on through the evening commute.

The nor'easter finally exits tonight, behind it tomorrow... some sunshine and milder weather!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

NOR’EASTER LINGERS…

Overnight, it was primarily sleet that accumulated across much of inland Connecticut, especially within 10 miles of I-84 and points northwest. Throughout much of coastal and southeast CT, it was rain that fell. The wind, as expected has been strong – gusts have been between 45 and 55 mph, leading to scattered power outages.

Precipitation

While the steady, widespread sleet and rain has tapered off as of the posting of this Discussion, we’re not done with this storm system. The center of the nor’easter is near the Delmarva peninsula and it will slowly move northeast, passing east of CT later today…it finally exits, passing near the Cape and Islands tonight. With that, we do anticipate areas of rain (on-and-off) through the afternoon and evening hours for much of the state, and at times it could be moderately heavy. The exception will be the Litchfield Hills --- that’s where we could see the precipitation remain in the form of sleet or freezing rain.

High temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 30s inland, and to the lower/mid-40s along the shoreline.

Wind

This nor’easter will continue to produce a gusty wind as we head through the day, but the intensity will decrease a bit by later this afternoon and evening. So instead of gusts over 50 mph, the could peak near 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

Tomorrow is looking much better. A ridge of high pressure will move in from the west bringing a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will respond nicely, reaching close to 50 in parts of the state; plus, the wind will be much lighter. There is a chance for a period of rain late tomorrow night in advance of a cold front. As of now it should be all rain as temperatures will likely stay above freezing.

THURSDAY…

After some rain during the morning ours, Thursday afternoon will feature some clearing as the cold front moves away to the east of Connecticut. Despite a developing and brisk westerly wind, temperatures will still manage to rise well into the 40s.

FRIDAY AND THE LAST WEEKEND OF JANUARY…

Temperatures will trend downward and it will feel more like winter again. Friday will be partly sunny and quite breezy with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A few flurries and snow showers could develop in the afternoon. Otherwise, most of the day will be dry.

Saturday and Sunday will be seasonally cold. Both weekend days will be storm free (perhaps a few snow flurries Saturday). Lows will be in the teens and 20s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and we’ll still have to deal with a brisk west-northwesterly wind.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

A storm may move off the East Coast of the United States on Monday. For now, it looks like it will track too far to the south of New England to be a major snow threat. However, the storm is still a week away and things could change. There is no doubt Monday will be cold with lows in the teens and low 20s and highs in the 30s.



Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest

