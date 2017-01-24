1.24.17 Smokehouse Mussels

Smokehouse Mussels

From Pete Daversa at Mago Point Smokehouse

Ingredients:

Thick cut bacon small dice 2 strips

Corizo Sausage medium dice 1 link

Red Onion medium dice 1 medium

Live Mussels 1 ½ lbs

Jalapeno thinly sliced 1 large

Minced Garlic 3 cloves

fire roasted diced tomato’s 1 16oz can

Bbq sauce ½ cup

Chopped Cilantro ½ bunch

In a large skillet or sauté pan add bacon and cook over medium heat until bacon starts to brown. Add Chorizo and sauté for 5 minutes. Once chorizo has started to brown add onions and jalapenos. Cook until onions are translucent. Add garlic and cook for another 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and bbq sauce and cook for 5 minutes while continuously stirring. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Finally add the mussels and chopped cilantro and cover the pan. Cook until all the mussels are opened.