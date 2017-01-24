1.24.17 Smokehouse Mussels - WFSB 3 Connecticut

1.24.17 Smokehouse Mussels

Smokehouse Mussels

From Pete Daversa at Mago Point Smokehouse

Ingredients:

Thick cut bacon small dice                2 strips

Corizo Sausage medium dice             1 link

Red Onion medium dice                     1 medium

Live Mussels                                      1 ½ lbs

Jalapeno thinly sliced                         1 large  

Minced Garlic                                     3 cloves

fire roasted diced tomato’s                1 16oz can

Bbq sauce                                          ½ cup

Chopped Cilantro                                 ½ bunch

In a large skillet or sauté pan add bacon and cook over medium heat until bacon starts to brown.  Add Chorizo and sauté for 5 minutes.  Once chorizo has started to brown add onions and jalapenos.  Cook until onions are translucent.  Add garlic and cook for another 2 minutes.  Add tomatoes and bbq sauce and cook for 5 minutes while continuously stirring.  Season with salt and pepper to taste.   Finally add the mussels and chopped cilantro and cover the pan.  Cook until all the mussels are opened. 