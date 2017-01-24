West Haven police search for missing 90-year-old man - WFSB 3 Connecticut

West Haven police search for missing 90-year-old man

Posted: Updated:
Police said 90-year-old Harry Brown was last seen on Monday. Police said 90-year-old Harry Brown was last seen on Monday.
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 90-year-old man from West Haven. 

Officers are searching for Harry Brown, who was last seen on Monday morning.

Police said Brown has no cell phone and was driving a 2010 Dodge Caravan with a Connecticut license plate NO7162. 

Any with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the West Haven Police Department at 203-937-3900.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.