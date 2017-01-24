West Haven police search for missing 90-year-old man

Police said 90-year-old Harry Brown was last seen on Monday.

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 90-year-old man from West Haven.

Officers are searching for Harry Brown, who was last seen on Monday morning.

Police said Brown has no cell phone and was driving a 2010 Dodge Caravan with a Connecticut license plate NO7162.

Any with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the West Haven Police Department at 203-937-3900.

