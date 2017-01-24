Plainfield mother charged with DUI with 5-year-old daughter in c - WFSB 3 Connecticut

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Plainfield mother charged with DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car

Posted: Updated:
Sarah A. Graveline was charged with DUI and police said her child was also inside the car. (Plainfield Police Department) Sarah A. Graveline was charged with DUI and police said her child was also inside the car. (Plainfield Police Department)
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) -

A Plainfield mother was charged with driving under influence with her 5-year-old daughter on Monday night. 

Sarah A. Graveline, 35, was charged with failure to drive right, operating under the influence of alcohol and or drugs and risk of injury to a minor

The arrest of Graveline came after officers were called to a crash on Norwich Road around 10:30 p.m.

Police said a 2013 Kia Forte was traveling northbound when police said the vehicle traveled into "the southbound lane and struck a guard rail." Police said the Forte "crossed back into the northbound lane and ran off the traveling portion of the road, where the vehicle came to a stop."  

Graveline and her 5-year-old child were rushed to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care for "suspected minor injuries," police said. 

Police were able to obtain a search and seizure warrant for Graveline’s blood test results. She turned herself into the Plainfield Police Department.  

Graveline was issued a $1,500 bond. She is expected to be arraigned at Danielson Superior Court on Feb. 2. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.