Plainfield mother charged with DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car

A Plainfield mother was charged with driving under influence with her 5-year-old daughter on Monday night.

Sarah A. Graveline, 35, was charged with failure to drive right, operating under the influence of alcohol and or drugs and risk of injury to a minor

The arrest of Graveline came after officers were called to a crash on Norwich Road around 10:30 p.m.

Police said a 2013 Kia Forte was traveling northbound when police said the vehicle traveled into "the southbound lane and struck a guard rail." Police said the Forte "crossed back into the northbound lane and ran off the traveling portion of the road, where the vehicle came to a stop."

Graveline and her 5-year-old child were rushed to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care for "suspected minor injuries," police said.

Police were able to obtain a search and seizure warrant for Graveline’s blood test results. She turned herself into the Plainfield Police Department.

Graveline was issued a $1,500 bond. She is expected to be arraigned at Danielson Superior Court on Feb. 2.

