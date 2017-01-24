4 vehicles damaged after garage fire in Niantic

A garage the Niantic section of East Lyme was damaged by a fire on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

Four motor vehicles including one classic car were damaged during a garage fire in the Niantic section of East Lyme on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at 110 Old Black Point Rd. around 7:30 a.m.

Besides damage to the garage, the fire also destroyed a large RV, an antique 50's-era Cadillac and two other late model vehicles.

"I had an RV that was well involved garage and also exposure to the other garage where there was an occupancy upstairs," Niantic Fire Chief Stephen Wargo said. "I had a person upstairs second floor window upon arrival he was able to make his way out of the building."

A shore front owner in Giant's Neck a half mile away called in the blaze.

No one in a neighboring apartment was injured during the fire.

Investigators said they were looking into the electrical system used in charging the vehicles as a possible cause.

