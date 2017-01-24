Fairfield teacher accused of exposing himself to a student set to face a judge

A man on leave from his teaching position in Fairfield following an exposure incident made a court appearance on Tuesday.

Police said they arrested 44-year-old Jeff Iwanicki of Milford earlier this month after he turned himself in to the department.

His court appearance was brief and the cause ended up being continued to next month.

According to the judge, restraining orders were in effect for the victim or victims involved.

Iwanicki, a tech teacher at Fairfield Warde High School, was arrested for exposing himself to a female student twice.

Police told Eyewitness News that they believe the incident happened on school property during school hours.

He was placed on leave about a month before his arrest, school officials said.

They said the matter remains under investigation.

Investigators said no physical contact occurred between Iwanicki and the student.

Iwanicki was charged with two counts of risk of injury/impairing the morals of a minor, public indecency and breach of peace for exposing himself to a juvenile, according to police.

