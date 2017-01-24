Parts of the state thaw out from nor'easter

Tuesday was a snow day for many districts across the state, including Canton.

Sleet and freezing rain from a nor'easter created a wintry mix that led to numerous crashes.

Thick slush, snow and ice built up in Canton and throughout the Farmington Valley. It's the reason the superintendent made a decision to cancel school.

James Drago, 7, said he didn't waste any time.

He was up and out the door to help shovel in the morning. He lent a helping hand to his neighbor.

"I love a helper because all my kids are grown up and flown the coup," said Dorthy Campbell, James' neighbor.

James wasn't the only one pitching in.

Howard Tennen worked to clear sidewalks along his neighbors' houses.

"It's heavy and I had to clean it out," he said. "It's thick and it's wet and it's heavy."

Town plows took care of parking lots in Collinsville and the schools to get them ready for Wednesday.

Town public works members said it took them most of the morning to clear the roads. They said they should be in good shape for the afternoon.

