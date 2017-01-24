Connecticut wholesalers warned of Sierra Nevada beer recall

Consumer protection officials in Connecticut said they've been working with distributors and wholesalers concerning the recall of popular beers.

The Sierra Nevada Brewing Company announced a voluntary recall of selected 12 ounce bottles that may contain a glass packaging flaw.

The state Department of Consumer Protection said the recall came after inspections of the company's Mills River, NC brewery found a limited number of bottles with a flaw that could cause a small piece of glass to break off and fall into the bottle, which creates an injury risk.

“The Department of Consumer Protection has been communicating with our Connecticut wholesalers who distribute the product to our liquor retailers, and we are supportive of Sierra Nevada’s decision to this voluntary recall to safeguard consumers,” said Jonathan A. Harris, consumer protection commissioner. “Wholesalers and retailers are removing the recalled items from sale, and there are steps consumers who have these products at home can take to seek and receive a refund from the brand owner.”

Sierra Nevada recalled beers Brand Package Format Production Date Pale Ale 12-ounce bottles in 6-, 12- and 24-pack (cases) 12/5/16 - 1/8/17 Beer Camp Golden IPA 12-ounce bottles in 6- and 12-pack (cases) 12/5/16 - 1/13/17 Sidecar Orange Pale Ale 12-ounce bottles in 6- and 12- pack (cases) 12/5/16 - 1/13/17 Torpedo Extra IPA 12-ounce bottles in 6- and 12-pack (cases) 12/5/16 -1/13/17 Tropical Torpedo 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs 12/5/16 - 1/13/17 Nooner 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs 12/5/16 - 1/13/17 Hop Hunter 12-ounce bottles in 6- and 12-pack (cases) 12/5/16 - 1/13/17 Otra Vez 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs 12/5/16 - 13-17

The recall was first announced over the weekend.

Information about refunds can be found on Sierra Nevada's website here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.