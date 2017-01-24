Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Stratford

A 64-year-old woman was struck and killed be a vehicle in Stratford on Tuesday.

Police said it happened on Longbrook Avenue near Paterson Avenue.

They said the victim was crossing the roadway at the time.

She was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

There's no word on any possible charges.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

