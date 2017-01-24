Animal hospital burglary suspect leaves keys, phone behind

A man is accused of burglarizing an animal hospital in Stratford has been arrested through a warrant.

Police said 31-year-old Nicholas Bruner broke into The Pet Hospital on Linden Avenue on Oct. 2, 2016.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm and found a rear window broken and blood on the window frame.

They said they followed a trail of blood on the floor to a set of keys and a cell phone.

The phone and keys were traced to Bruner.

He was taken into custody recently and charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on Feb. 1.

