PD: 3 pizza delivery drivers targeted by robbers early Monday

Police in New Haven say three different pizza delivery drivers were targeted by robbers on Monday, within a matter of minutes.

One happened on Wilcox Place, where a 57-year-old delivery driver told police he had brought a pizza. The driver called the customer once he arrived, and was told to wait.

Then, a man went up to the driver’s car, telling him the customer's address was across the street from where he was.

When the driver walked over, a masked man holding a knife confronted him.

"I go out one step, and behind me, black and white skeleton mask, big knife, give me your money, give me your money," said delivery driver Kamil Dilsen.

The two men demanded money, and attacked the driver. They fled toward Atwater Street, police said.

One suspect is described as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall and has short dark colored hair, police said. The other suspect wore a black and white plastic mask, and was armed with a large knife.

Police said about 20 minutes later, three men tried to rob a driver from Delta Pizza.

"It's basically a phone order robbery," said New Haven Officer David Hartman.

Delivering to an address at Pine and Monroe, a driver drove off when the three men tried to grab the pizza and his wallet.

At 1:35 a.m., another pizza delivery driver was robbed on Stevens Street, as two men, one with a gun, drove off with his car.

"It’s the same MO. If there is somebody waiting outside for that pizza, that you haven't had to call, there is problem, especially in the winter, we're talking about cold night, somebody is sitting on their stoop at 1 in the morning, that shouldn't fly with anybody," Hartman said.

While police investigate, so far they have not determined if any of the three cases are connected.

Dilsen says he's already gone back to work, but adds this latest incident, has left him shaken.

"I'm really scared now, I have to do it, I don't want to do it,” Dilsen said.

Police said when a restaurant is taking an order over the phone, if the customer can pay right then with a credit card, that's a better option, so the driver is not handling so much cash.

