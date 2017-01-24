WalletHub ranks 2017's most educated states

There’s some good news for Connecticut residents following a recent study from WalletHub.

According to the study, Connecticut is the fourth most educated state in the country.

Connecticut has the highest percentage of bachelor degrees and third highest graduate degrees.

Massachusetts came in at number one, and Maryland was number two.

To see the top 10 click here.

For the full study, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.