PD: Large fight results in 8 arrests in New London

A large fight that happened on Monday night in New London resulted in several arrests.

Police responded to Broad Street, where it was reported that a large fight had broken out and that someone had a knife.

Upon arrival, officers found a large group of people fighting.

As they were attempting to take people into custody, officers were punched, kicked and spit on, police said in a press release.

Two people suffered slash and stab wounds during the fight.

Eight people were arrested. They were identified as Allan Vargas, Mia Brown, Wanda Marty, Caroline Vargas, Adrian Reyes, Amariz Negron, Shayla Negron, and Carlos Velazquez.

The individuals are facing breach of peace and/or interfering with police charges.

Allan Vargas was identified as the individual carrying a knife, and was also charged with assault on a police officer, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

To see all of their mugshots, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.