Rooster captured by animal control officials in Middletown

Animal control officials are in search of a home for a rooster that was captured in Middletown on Tuesday.

Middletown Animal Control posted a photo of the rooster on its Facebook page on Tuesday, saying the animal was found in the South Main Street/Randolph Road area.

They believe the rooster is an Americana.

Anyone with information, or who would like to take the rooster in, should call animal control at 860-638-4030.

