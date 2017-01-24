A dry day, but tomorrow won't be entirely so...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

In the wake of the nor'easter, partial clearing is taking place across Connecticut... so through the rest of the afternoon, expect intervals of sunshine and for temperatures to reach the 40 to 45 degree range. It is also still be a bit breezy making it feel chillier, with a wind out of the northwest (but certainly not as strong as it was yesterday).

Tomorrow, as a storms system moves through the region, there will be scattered rain showers (in the northwest hills, a few wet snowflakes may mix in). Temperatures will still be mild, as colder air lags behind; but by the upcoming weekend, highs will be more in line with late-January. Also for Saturday and Sunday, and into next week... we're still looking storm-free!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

----------------------------------------------------

THE NOR’EASTER MOVES OUT…

The storm that produced heavy sleet, heavy rain, and damaging winds is now moving away from CT. The storm was responsible for numerous school delays and cancellations yesterday morning due to the accumulation of sleet and also power outages. Litchfield received d 3.5” of sleet and Burlington received 2.5”. Other sleet totals include: Tolland 2.3”, and 2.0” in Farmington, Newington, and Storrs. Winds gusted to over 60 mph in Southeastern Connecticut. There was a report of a gust to 66 mph in Stonington and 61 mph in Groton! The wind knocked trees down, especially in shoreline communities. Westbrook was one town that was hit hard. At one point, nearly 8,000 Eversource customers were left in the dark and power is still being restored.

On a positive note, much of the state received 0.50” to 1.50” of liquid. This is great news considering Connecticut is still experiencing a moderate to extreme drought.

TODAY…

Today is looking much better with partly to mostly sunny skies. While we were once forecasting highs near 50, it now looks like temperatures will stay in the 40s since much of the state is coated with a blanket of sleet. A northwesterly wind could still gust as high as 30 mph and that will add a chill to the air. The wind will subside by this evening under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Don't put those umbrellas away just yet. We're expecting scattered showers to develop after midnight tonight. There could even be some snow flakes mixing in in the NW corner of the state.

THURSDAY…

A cold front will pass through the state with a period of rain. Again, rain could mix with wet snow in the Litchfield Hills before the precipitation comes to an end statewide during the afternoon. A brisk westerly breeze will develop, but temperatures should still manage to rise well into the 40s.

FRIDAY…

Friday will be a partly sunny, chilly day with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A westerly wind could gust to 30 mph. The atmosphere will be a bit unstable, which means a few flurries and snow showers could move across the state during the afternoon and early evening hours. The air will turn a bit colder Friday night as temperatures drop into the mid and upper 20s in many outlying areas.

THE LAST WEEKEND OF JANUARY…

It is going to be a seasonably cold weekend with temperatures returning to near normal or slightly above normal levels. Saturday will be partly sunny with high in the mid to upper 30s. The normal high January 28th is 35 degrees. A westerly breeze will remain fairly strong with gusts to 20-30 mph. A couple of flurries are possible in the afternoon.

Sunday will be partly sunny and breezy with morning lows in the 20s and daytime highs in the mid to upper 30s. Flurries are not expected.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

A storm will move off the East Coast of the United States, but it will pass out to sea well to the south and east of New England. Therefore, we expect more fair weather Monday and Tuesday. Monday should be partly to mostly sunny with lows 15-25 and highs in the middle 30s. Tuesday should start out sunny, but we expect increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. Morning lows will be in the teens in many outlying areas. Afternoon highs will range from 35-40 degrees as a milder southerly breeze develops across the state during the afternoon.



Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”