Safety tips reiterated after nor'easter brings heavy sleet, rain

While only 2.5 inches of sleet fell in the Hartford area, the rain didn't help, and weighed it all down, making it difficult to shovel.

If you were out shoveling on Tuesday, you know how hard it was, and many people were surprised by how much effort it took to clean their driveways and sidewalks.

“It's heavy, it's not a lot of snow but it's heavy snow with the sleet so it makes it difficult," said Will Nickelson.

School was canceled for many children on Tuesday, including Bristol, where some were giving their parents a hand at shoveling.

“It's kind of like ice so I shoveled all the way up and back and it's really heavy,” said Sierra Jones, of Bristol.

There were some areas where people decided to toss the sleet onto the street, but that is big “no-no.”

Most towns, like Bristol, Wethersfield, Newington and Waterbury have city ordinances saying you can’t shovel or blow sleet or snow back onto the roads, as it is a hazard for drivers.

Fines are set by each down or city.

For example, police in Wethersfield will fine you $50 if you're caught doing it.

Another reminder for those traveling in the snow – don’t forget to clean off your cars. Many drivers were seen on Tuesday who didn’t do that, and sleet was flying off onto the road and other cars.

It’s state law to clean off your cars, and state troopers were out looking for those breaking the law on Tuesday.

If you’re not following the law, you could face a fine. Police say it’s $92 if you’re caught with ice or snow blocking the majority of the windshield, and $120 for not clearing off a car.

