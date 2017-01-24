Heating oil delivery truck rollover closes road in Manchester

A home heating oil delivery truck rolled over in Manchester on Tuesday (WFSB)

A crash involving a home heating oil delivery truck has closed part of New State Road in Manchester.

Police said the truck rolled over, causing a fuel leak in the area.

The road is closed between Hilliard Street and West Middle Turnpike.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been called to the scene, police said.

Officials said 1,000 gallons of oil leaked, and no oil got into the Hockanum River.

Minor injuries were reported.

