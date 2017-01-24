Heating oil delivery truck rollover closes road in Manchester - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Traffic Alert

Heating oil delivery truck rollover closes road in Manchester

Posted: Updated:
A home heating oil delivery truck rolled over in Manchester on Tuesday (WFSB) A home heating oil delivery truck rolled over in Manchester on Tuesday (WFSB)
(WFSB) (WFSB)
(WFSB) (WFSB)
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -

A crash involving a home heating oil delivery truck has closed part of New State Road in Manchester.

Police said the truck rolled over, causing a fuel leak in the area.

The road is closed between Hilliard Street and West Middle Turnpike.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been called to the scene, police said.

Officials said 1,000 gallons of oil leaked, and no oil got into the Hockanum River.

Minor injuries were reported.

Stay with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Follow traffic updates in your area here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family mourns loss of father who drowned in Durham

    Family mourns loss of father who drowned in Durham

    Saturday, July 29 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-07-30 02:44:39 GMT
    Moments before he went missing, family told Eyewitness News that husband and father, Ramiro Bonilla was playing with his 1-year-old daughter in the water. (WFSB)Moments before he went missing, family told Eyewitness News that husband and father, Ramiro Bonilla was playing with his 1-year-old daughter in the water. (WFSB)

    Crews recovered the body of a 33-year-old New York man from Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham on Saturday evening.

    More >

    Crews recovered the body of a 33-year-old New York man from Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham on Saturday evening.

    More >

  • Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:39 AM EDT2017-07-27 08:39:22 GMT
    In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

  • Police: Boy, 13, killed by father after finding compromising photos

    Police: Boy, 13, killed by father after finding compromising photos

    Thursday, July 27 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-07-27 21:23:56 GMT
    A Colorado man was arrested Saturday in connection with the 2012 death of his 13-year-old son, police said. Mark Redwine's arrest in Bellingham, Washington, followed a grand jury indictment for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.A Colorado man was arrested Saturday in connection with the 2012 death of his 13-year-old son, police said. Mark Redwine's arrest in Bellingham, Washington, followed a grand jury indictment for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

    A Colorado man was arrested Saturday in connection with the 2012 death of his 13-year-old son, police said. Mark Redwine's arrest in Bellingham, Washington, followed a grand jury indictment for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. 

    More >

    A Colorado man was arrested Saturday in connection with the 2012 death of his 13-year-old son, police said. Mark Redwine's arrest in Bellingham, Washington, followed a grand jury indictment for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. 

    More >
    •   