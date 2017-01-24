New report gives Hartford 'F' grade for family-friendly city

Crews recovered the body of a 33-year-old New York man from Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham on Saturday evening.More >
Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.More >
A Colorado man was arrested Saturday in connection with the 2012 death of his 13-year-old son, police said. Mark Redwine's arrest in Bellingham, Washington, followed a grand jury indictment for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.More >
Plymouth police said one person was killed and at least four others were seriously injured following a serious crash early Saturday morning.More >
A 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, has died, according to her daughter.More >
Torrington Police are investigating an accident in which a person was struck by a car on Main Street.More >
Police in Bloomfield are looking to identify two people accused of placing a skimming device at local gas pumps.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
A transgender ex-Navy surgeon says she will perform free gender-confirming surgery for the service members on her list who have been affected by Donald Trump's new ban on trans people serving in the military.More >
