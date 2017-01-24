New report gives Hartford 'F' grade for family-friendly city

A new report released by the company 'Apartment List' on Tuesday analyzed more than 500 cities across the country to find out which ones were best to raise a family in.

They looked at a number of factors, like safety, affordability and education quality.

Among those cities was Hartford. Apartment List ranked Hartford at #490, and the city was given an overall grade of “F.”

"They do need to make improvements for sure with schools and safety and affordability,” said Ashley Dakki, who goes to school in Hartford.

Here’s how the percentages break down:

Hartford was given a score lower than 25 percent for safety, affordability and education.

The city got a "D" grade for child friendliness, with a score of nearly 51 percent, which resulted in the overall score and rating of just 19 percent.

Other cities in Connecticut were also part of the analysis.

Norwalk ranked the highest, at #101, and New Haven and Waterbury ranked closely to Hartford.

While some said they weren’t surprised by the findings, others said there have been great improvements in the city in recent years.

"They made improvements to the city. I heard they're trying to renovate the XL Center, they're trying to build the stadium over there ... and they've been building more schools and stuff,” said Jared Joseph of Hartford.

Hartford City Councilor Cynthia Jennings said the city is on the right track.

"We have a City Council, we have a mayor, we have a local government that cares about families and understands the importance of putting in money to support our children,” Jennings said.

She added that there are a number of programs and resources to aid families in the city, including Mentoring and Medicine, a program that helps train children in 120 careers within the medical field.

"We have a lot of work to do in Hartford, and a lot of work has already been done,” Jennings said.

In a statement, Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley said “The data within is often used to steer people to certain markets. Unfortunately, these surveys can be the marketing equivalent of 'fake news.' We have a city built around strong families. Our neighborhoods, especially downtown, are growing, thriving and diverse. Raw, old statistical data in these surveys paints an incomplete, biased view of our city."

Check out the full study, here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.