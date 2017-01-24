Police search for man wanted in Eblens armed robbery

Police in East Haven are searching for a man accused in an armed robbery at the Eblens closing store.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, at the store on Foxon Road.

The suspect walked into the store displaying a handgun, and fled with an unknown amount of cash.

He was traveling in a red Nissan Versa, with a New York license plate.

Police said he was wearing mechanic style gloves, a gray jacket, sunglasses, and a medical style mask covering his face.

Anyone with information should contact East Haven police.

