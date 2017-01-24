PD: Man with outstanding felony arrest warrant wanted by police - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Man with outstanding felony arrest warrant wanted by police

Posted: Updated:
By WFSB Staff
Gary Messier (East Hampton Police) Gary Messier (East Hampton Police)
EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -

Police are continuing to search for a man wanted in East Hampton.

Gary Messier, 41, has an outstanding felony arrest warrant for multiple charges.

Police said Messier was last seen on Monday night in the area of Hayes Road and Forest Street.

He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 210 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes and multiple tattoos on each arm.

Police are asking residents to not try to apprehend Messier, but to call police instead.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family mourns loss of father who drowned in Durham

    Family mourns loss of father who drowned in Durham

    Saturday, July 29 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-07-30 02:44:39 GMT
    Moments before he went missing, family told Eyewitness News that husband and father, Ramiro Bonilla was playing with his 1-year-old daughter in the water. (WFSB)Moments before he went missing, family told Eyewitness News that husband and father, Ramiro Bonilla was playing with his 1-year-old daughter in the water. (WFSB)

    Crews recovered the body of a 33-year-old New York man from Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham on Saturday evening.

    More >

    Crews recovered the body of a 33-year-old New York man from Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham on Saturday evening.

    More >

  • Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:39 AM EDT2017-07-27 08:39:22 GMT
    In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

  • Breaking

    PD: 1 dead, multiple injured in Plymouth crash

    PD: 1 dead, multiple injured in Plymouth crash

    Saturday, July 29 2017 9:24 AM EDT2017-07-29 13:24:27 GMT
    Police responded to a deadly crash Saturday morning. (WFSB)Police responded to a deadly crash Saturday morning. (WFSB)

    Plymouth police said one person was killed and at least four others were seriously injured following a serious crash early Saturday morning.

    More >

    Plymouth police said one person was killed and at least four others were seriously injured following a serious crash early Saturday morning.

    More >
    •   