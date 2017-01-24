PD: Man with outstanding felony arrest warrant wanted by police

Police are continuing to search for a man wanted in East Hampton.

Gary Messier, 41, has an outstanding felony arrest warrant for multiple charges.

Police said Messier was last seen on Monday night in the area of Hayes Road and Forest Street.

He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 210 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes and multiple tattoos on each arm.

Police are asking residents to not try to apprehend Messier, but to call police instead.

