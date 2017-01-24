CT ranked one of safest states for online dating

When it comes meeting your match online, Connecticut is one of the safest places to be.

CT ranked in the top 10 for online dating safety, according to a recent survey by Safe Wise and Highspeedinternet.com.

Connecticut ranked number eight in the country in online dating safety.

The safest state for online dating is Vermont, while the most dangerous is Washington, D.C.

The study took things into consideration, like violent crime ratios, level of stds, and age of those using online dating.

To read the full study, click here.

