CT ranked one of safest states for online dating - WFSB 3 Connecticut

CT ranked one of safest states for online dating

Posted: Updated:
By WFSB Staff
(MGN) (MGN)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

When it comes meeting your match online, Connecticut is one of the safest places to be.

CT ranked in the top 10 for online dating safety, according to a recent survey by Safe Wise and Highspeedinternet.com.

Connecticut ranked number eight in the country in online dating safety.

The safest state for online dating is Vermont, while the most dangerous is Washington, D.C.

The study took things into consideration, like violent crime ratios, level of stds, and age of those using online dating.

To read the full study, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family mourns loss of father who drowned in Durham

    Family mourns loss of father who drowned in Durham

    Saturday, July 29 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-07-30 02:44:39 GMT
    Moments before he went missing, family told Eyewitness News that husband and father, Ramiro Bonilla was playing with his 1-year-old daughter in the water. (WFSB)Moments before he went missing, family told Eyewitness News that husband and father, Ramiro Bonilla was playing with his 1-year-old daughter in the water. (WFSB)

    Crews recovered the body of a 33-year-old New York man from Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham on Saturday evening.

    More >

    Crews recovered the body of a 33-year-old New York man from Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham on Saturday evening.

    More >

  • Victim of hit-and-run in Hartford pronounced dead on Saturday

    Victim of hit-and-run in Hartford pronounced dead on Saturday

    Saturday, July 29 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-07-30 02:52:40 GMT
    A 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, has died, according to her daughter.A 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, has died, according to her daughter.

    A 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, has died, according to her daughter. 

    More >

    A 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, has died, according to her daughter. 

    More >

  • Breaking

    PD: 1 dead, multiple injured in Plymouth crash

    PD: 1 dead, multiple injured in Plymouth crash

    Saturday, July 29 2017 9:24 AM EDT2017-07-29 13:24:27 GMT
    Police responded to a deadly crash Saturday morning. (WFSB)Police responded to a deadly crash Saturday morning. (WFSB)

    Plymouth police said one person was killed and at least four others were seriously injured following a serious crash early Saturday morning.

    More >

    Plymouth police said one person was killed and at least four others were seriously injured following a serious crash early Saturday morning.

    More >
    •   