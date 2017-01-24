Police identify woman struck and killed in Waterbury hit-and-run - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police identify woman struck and killed in Waterbury hit-and-run

The woman was on Hill Street Tuesday night in Waterbury when she was struck. (iwitness) The woman was on Hill Street Tuesday night in Waterbury when she was struck. (iwitness)
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Police in Waterbury are continuing to look for the person who was driving the car that struck and killed a woman Tuesday night.

The woman, identified as 41-year-old Maria Haynes, was walking on Hill Street around 7:15 p.m. when she was hit.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the woman on a sidewalk near Hotchkiss Street.

According to police, Haynes was found suffering severe head trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Neighbors are describing Haynes as a personable and outgoing woman, and they said they can't believe someone would hit her and leave her for dead.

"She used to live right in the back of the store, she'd stay with a friend that I know. She'd come here, shop all the time, come in talk to us, go next door talk to everybody. She was a nice woman," said Terrance Lewis, of Waterbury. "Very outgoing, outspoken, she liked to talk to people, very cheerful, she was outgoing."

This is the second deadly hit-and-run that has happened in Waterbury in just a few months. A week before Christmas, Nancy Martin was struck and killed when she was returning from Christmas shopping at the mall.

Police said Haynes was hit by a black GMC Envoy while she was walking north on Hill Street. Anyone with information should contact police

