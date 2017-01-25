12-year-old groped in Stamford, police say

A 12-year-old old girl was sexually groped on Tuesday as a suspect tried to lure her into an elevator.

Cordero Greaves, 20, faces charges after being positively identified by the victim.

Police said it happened at an apartment building at 1435 Bedford St. in Stamford.

The girl told police that she arrived home from school and got into the elevator.

When she was getting off, the suspect left the elevator with her.

While she walked down the hall, he grabbed her buttocks, the girl told police.

Then, she said he grabbed her on the arm and told her to be quiet. He started to lead her down a hallway.

When she passed her own apartment door, she told police that she banged on it and screamed.

At that point, the victim told police that the suspect let go and ran.

Police said they were able to corroborate the story through surveillance footage.

They also determined that the suspect lived in the building.

They went to Greaves' apartment and found the clothing worn by the suspect, as described by the victim.

The victim was also able to identify him by recognizing his "protruding bad teeth."

Greaves was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, first-degree unlawful restraint and breach of peace.

He was given a court date of Wednesday.

