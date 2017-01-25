Forum set for Hartford I-84, I-91 tunnel proposal

Lawmakers want to hear opinions about a proposed tunnel for Interstates 84 and 91 in Hartford.

Rep. John Larson said he's hosting a forum at the Hartford Public Library on Wednesday night.

As a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Rep. Elizabeth Esty will also be on hand.

Larson said he has been meeting with local businesses and stakeholders about the proposal.

Last week, he said he convened a meeting with the U.S. Department of Transportation to discuss the project plans and financing options.

Larson wants to present the plan to his constituents and hear their thoughts on it.

The two lane tunnel, which was first brought up back in October, would run through Hartford with the goal of easing traffic congestion at the I-84 and I-91 interchange.

Eastbound, it would go under the Connecticut River and its exit would be in the Roberts Street area of East Hartford.

Westbound, drivers would enter it near Roberts Street and exit near Flatbush Avenue on I-84.

Another tunnel would be constructed to run north and south with I-91 along the Connecticut River.

The project could cost an estimated $10 billion.

The forum is set for 6 p.m. at the library's Center for Contemporary Culture on Main Street.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.