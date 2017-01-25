Connecticut among states most affected by Obamacare repeal

Following the president's executive order to repeal the Affordable Care Act, an estimated 18 million individuals are expected to lose health care coverage.

The personal finance website WalletHub ranked the states that will be the most affected by the Obamacare repeal and put Connecticut at 10th.

It ranked the state in terms of uninsured growth rate by 2019, the potential economic impact due to a repeal of tax credits and Medicaid expansion, among other metrics.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia were taken into consideration.

Here's how other aspects of the ACA's repeal rank for Connecticut:

23rd – Growth in uninsured rate by 2019 post-ACA repeal

23rd – Growth in uninsured rate in 2021 (ACA effective vs. repealed)

8th – Potential jobs lost due to repeal of tax credits & medicaid expansion in 2019

4th – Potential economic impact due to repeal of premium tax credits & medicaid expansion (2019 to 2023)

5th – Growth in uncompensated care costs in 2021 (ACA effective vs. repealed)

8th – Share of young adults with health-insurance coverage

The top three states most affected by the repeal are Massachusetts, West Virginia and Kentucky.

See the rest of the top 10 here.

The states least affected are Vermont, Colorado and Delaware.

To read the complete results of the study, click here.

