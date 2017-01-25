Eva Zymaris joined the WFSB team in July 2016 as a general assignment reporter. Eva comes to Hartford by way of Springfield, Massachusetts where she spent two years as a reporter and fill-in anchor at Western Mass News. She is thrilled to be continuing her journalism career in New England.

While at Western Mass News, the sister-station of WFSB, Eva focused on enterprising exclusive stories and in-depth investigations. She also covered some of the biggest stories across the Commonwealth, including memorial and funeral services for fallen officers, nationally-recognized court cases, including Bill Cosby’s defamation lawsuit, and the local impact of domestic and international terror attacks. Some of Eva’s favorite assignments included reuniting a group of courageous good Samaritans with the woman they rescued from a burning car, and helping a disabled veteran get a much-needed ramp for his apartment in Chicopee.

Eva came to Springfield straight out of college, after earning her degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. Eva served as the News Director of the student-run radio station and hosted several shows, while also minoring in Women's and Gender Studies. Despite being surrounded by UConn fans, Eva still 'Bleeds Orange.'

She prepared for the professional world through several internships, including a summer stint at the TODAY Show and working as a production assistant at SiriusXM Radio in New York City.

Those internships kept her close to her home in northern New Jersey, where she visits her family regularly in her spare time. Here in Connecticut, don't be surprised if you see her out running, eating a gyro at a Greek Festival or perusing through the clothing racks at TJ Maxx.

More than anything, she enjoys hearing from you, the viewers. Have a story tip? Want to say hello? Email Eva at eva.zymaris@wfsb.com and follow her on social media!